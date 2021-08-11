Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

