ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 29.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2,568.7% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 251,220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

