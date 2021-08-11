Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294,381 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.84% of Ingersoll Rand worth $171,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.