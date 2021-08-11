InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 3.6%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.06. 162,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 196,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$75.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

