Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Ault Global stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 4,320,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,131. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

