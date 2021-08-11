Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

