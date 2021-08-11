Insider Buying: HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE HFC opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
