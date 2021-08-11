Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Sells 9,521 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raphael Goszcz Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.92. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

