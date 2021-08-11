Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Sells 1,862 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVB stock opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

