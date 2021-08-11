Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells 64,343 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CWST traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,657. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

