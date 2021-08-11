Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells 11,711 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Craig Kesler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

Shares of EXP opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

