Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30.

HCAT opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.