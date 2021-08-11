Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

