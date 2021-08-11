Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00.

SCCO opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

