InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.
About InspireMD
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.