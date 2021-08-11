InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Issues Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

