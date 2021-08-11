Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.68

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.68 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The firm has a market cap of $809.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

