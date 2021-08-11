Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

