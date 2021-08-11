Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 206,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,067. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.