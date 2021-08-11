International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $185,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

