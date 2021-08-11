International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

INSW remained flat at $$16.19 during trading on Wednesday. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,385. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

