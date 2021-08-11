Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

VBF opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

