Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
VBF opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
