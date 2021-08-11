Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VBF stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60.
About Invesco Bond Fund
See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.