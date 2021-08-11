Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

