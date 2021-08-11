Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.56.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.