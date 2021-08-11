Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VTN stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.17.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
