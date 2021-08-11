Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Boosted by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 478,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,092. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49.

