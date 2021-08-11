Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,143 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,671% compared to the average volume of 121 call options.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UGI by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

