Investors Buy Large Volume of Kansas City Southern Put Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,404 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the average volume of 329 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $289.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.01. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.