Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,607 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,030% compared to the typical volume of 243 put options.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,903,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.46.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

