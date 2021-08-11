Invst LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE NRG opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

