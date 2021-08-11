Invst LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $406.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $407.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.