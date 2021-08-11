Invst LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $458.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 184.07, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $475.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $10,006,995 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

