Invst LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Invst LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Global by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

