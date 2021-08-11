Invst LLC Sells 487 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $154.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.