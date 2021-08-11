Invst LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

