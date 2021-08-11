ION Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. ION has a market cap of $477,425.37 and approximately $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00303096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,636,398 coins and its circulating supply is 13,736,398 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

