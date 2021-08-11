IoTeX Trading 149.5% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 149.5% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $482.29 million and approximately $503.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00090039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00861065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108421 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.