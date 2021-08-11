Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,358 shares of company stock worth $1,468,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,802. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.