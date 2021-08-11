iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.06. 907,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,443,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.