iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 354,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13.

