iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Summit X LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.97. 32,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,296. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.