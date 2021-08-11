iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IWP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.67. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,146. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

