iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,215 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. 9,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,360. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

