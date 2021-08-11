iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 173,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,570. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

