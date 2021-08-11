IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

IWG plc (LON:IWG)’s share price rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.40 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). Approximately 2,360,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,309,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.17).

IWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331.50 ($4.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

