Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

