Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $718,888.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,258.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.