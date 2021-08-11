Jarrod M. Patten Sells 1,350 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jarrod M. Patten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $750.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

