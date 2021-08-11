Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Core-Mark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORE. Raymond James cut Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

CORE opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 94.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 1,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 267,537 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 6.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 3.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

