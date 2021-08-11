Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $54.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.