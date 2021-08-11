Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Infinera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Infinera by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,224,048 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

