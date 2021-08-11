Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ConvaTec Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConvaTec Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConvaTec Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

